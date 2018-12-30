Carter, Means help Seattle hold off California 82-73

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Myles Carter scored a career-high 26 points and had 13 rebounds, and Seattle pulled away late after blowing a 17-point lead to beat California 82-73 on Saturday night.

Morgan Means added 24 points while going 16 of 16 on free throws, including eight over the final 1:36, as the Redhawks won their ninth in 10 games. Delante Jones scored 16 and Terrell Brown had 10 points and six rebounds for the Redhawks.

At 12-3, Seattle is off to its best start since going 13-2 in 1963-64.

Seattle led 21-4 in the first half but trailed 51-50 midway through the second following Grant Anticevich's 3-pointer.

Brown scored on a putback, Means made two free throws and Carter added a short jumper to put the Redhawks back ahead.

Paris Austin scored 20 points for Cal (5-7). Darius McNeill added 19 and Justice Sueing had 15.

BIG PICTURE

Seattle: Another step forward for Jim Hayford's club. The Redhawks are 2-2 against the Pac-12 this season and got a big win to kick off a four-game road trip in their final tuneup before conference play. Seattle's offensive slowdown in the second half was due to its own mistakes rather than what Cal did. This is the sixth time Means has scored 20 or more this season.

California: This might be a season-low for the Bears in terms of all-around play. They now have back-to-back losing nonconference records for the first time since doing it three times from 1963-65. Now comes the Pac-12 where things might actually get easier considering how the rest of the conference has played.

UP NEXT

Seattle: The Redhawks play at Bakersfield in their Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Seattle was picked to finish third during a preseason poll of WAC coaches.

California: Heads to Los Angeles to face Southern California in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Thursday.