Carlson misses 2 FGs in OT, Vikings and Packers tie
Genaro C. Armas, Ap Sports Writer
Updated
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen catches a pass between Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams and Jaire Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
Photo: Jeffrey Phelps, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
Photo: Morry Gash, AP
Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
Photo: Jeffrey Phelps, AP
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark sacks Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
Photo: Jeffrey Phelps, AP
Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs can't catch a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Kevin King during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
Photo: Mike Roemer, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown pass to Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
Photo: Mike Roemer, AP
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen catches a pass between Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams and Jaire Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
Photo: Jeffrey Phelps, AP
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings had to settle for a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers after rallying from a late 13-point deficit on Sunday.
The rookie pushed his final kick wide right, just like his attempt from 49 earlier in overtime.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby matched a career high with five field goals, but his potential game-winner from 52 went wide left as time expired in regulation.
The tie overshadowed memorable performances from both quarterbacks.
Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers played with a brace on his injured left knee and threw for 281 yards and a score.
Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings had come back from a 20-7 deficit at the start of the fourth.
___
