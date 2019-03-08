Cardinals release Bethea, sign Foster to 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released safety Antoine Bethea and quarterback Mike Glennon, and re-signed running back D.J. Foster to a one-year deal.

The Cardinals also extended tender offers to exclusive rights free agents tight end Darrell Daniels, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich.

Bethea started all 16 games with the Cardinals in 2018, finishing with 121 tackles. He played two seasons in Arizona after stints with Indianapolis and San Francisco during his 13-year NFL career.

Glennon played two games with Arizona after backup stints with Tampa Bay and Chicago.

Foster, a graduate of Arizona State, had 336 all-purpose yards in seven games with Arizona after being signed off New England's practice squad in Week 2.

