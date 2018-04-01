Canadiens-Penguins Sums
Updated 10:15 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
|Montreal
|2 0 0—2
|Pittsburgh
|3 0 2—5
First Period_1, Montreal, Petry 11 (Gallagher, Byron), 8:42. 2, Pittsburgh, Sheary 17 (Hunwick, Sheahan), 9:41. 3, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 26 (Kessel, Schultz), 10:18 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Hagelin 10 (Malkin), 14:36. 5, Montreal, Drouin 13 (Galchenyuk, Gallagher), 19:49 (pp). Penalties_McCarron, MTL, (hooking), 9:57; Benn, MTL, (slashing), 11:33; Guentzel, PIT, (cross checking), 19:05.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Carr, MTL, (holding), 3:36.
Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 31 (Malkin, Crosby), 7:18 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 11 (Letang, Maatta), 9:07 (pp). Penalties_Drouin, MTL, (hooking), 6:26; Galchenyuk, MTL, (slashing), 7:32.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-4-11_26. Pittsburgh 16-7-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 1; Pittsburgh 3 of 5.
Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 6-9-4 (33 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 26-15-3 (26-24).
A_18,636 (18,387). T_2:26.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, James Tobias.