ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Cahill ended a nine-start winless streak, Bartolo Colon failed for his fourth consecutive outing to become the winningest major league pitcher born in Latin America and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep.

Matt Chapman homered, tripled twice and scored three runs for the A's, who have swept three four-game series on the road for the first time since 1928. Oakland has won six straight games, matching its season high, is 27-7 since June 16 and trails Seattle by one game for the AL's second wild card.

Cahill (2-2) allowed five runs, seven hits, three walks and a hit batter in five innings. He had been 0-2 since beating the Chicago White Sox on April 17 and twice went on the disabled list.

Blake Treinen allowed Adrian Beltre's leadoff single in the ninth, and pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa advanced on a wild pitch. Treinen then retired Jurickson Profar, Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos in order for his 27th save in 31 chances.

Colon (5-9) allowed six runs and nine hits in seven innings, throwing a season-high 106 pitches. He has 245 wins, tied with Dennis Martinez.

Rookie Nick Martini, leading off for the third time this season, reached base four times and scored twice for the A's, who at 61-43 are 18 games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 9, 2014.

Texas dropped to 42-61 and is 20 games under .500 for the first time since finishing 2014 at 67-95.

Khris Davis was held without a home run after homering in his previous six games against Texas. He was one short of Ken Griffey Jr.'s mark for consecutive games with a homer against the Rangers, set in 1994. Davis went 1 for 4 with a single and two strikeouts.

Beltre had three singles, raising his hits total to 3,122.

The game was tied 3-3 in the fourth when Dustin Fowler and Nick Martini hit consecutive RBI triples, and Marcus Semien followed with a run-scoring single.

Profar hit a two-run triple in the fifth, and Jonathan Lucroy's sacrifice fly in the eighth boosted the lead to 7-5. Jeurys Familia, acquired from the New York Mets last weekend, threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the bottom half.

TRAINER'S ROOM

A's: OF Matt Joyce (lumbar strain) has felt sick in recent days, and the club will reassess his status next week.

Rangers: RHP Chris Martin (groin strain) threw 20 pitches of batting practice and could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

UP NEXT

A's: LHP Sean Manaea (9-6, 3.3) is to start Friday at Colorado, He is 4-0 in his last five starts and is seeking to match his career best for consecutive winning decisions.

Rangers: RHP Yovani Gallardo (4-1, 7.18) will open a three-game series at Houston on Friday. He pitched six scoreless innings in beating Cleveland last Sunday.

