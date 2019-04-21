C.T. Pan rallies to win RBC Heritage for 1st PGA Tour title

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — C.T. Pan took advantage of Dustin Johnson's back-nine meltdown to win the RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour victory.

The 27-year-old Pan, from Taiwan, closed with a 4-under 67 on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links for a one-stroke victory over Matt Kuchar. Pan finished at 12-under 272.

The top-ranked Johnson, the third-round leader in his home-state event, had a 77 to tie for 28th at 4 under. He played a five-hole stretch in 7 over, making bogeys on Nos. 11-13 and double bogeys on Nos. 14-15.

Pan took the lead for good with a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th.

Kuchar closed with a 67.

Pan headed to the practice range after the round to keep ready in case of a playoff, then raised his arms in triumph when told he'd won. He earned $1,242,000, a PGA Tour exemption through 2020-21 and spots in next month's PGA Championship and next year's Masters. He's the RBC Heritage's fourth straight first-time winner.

