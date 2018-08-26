Burke, Union beat Revolution 1-0 for third consecutive win

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored and Andre Blake had four saves to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday night.

Blake had his second consecutive shutout and his seventh this season. Philadelphia (11-11-3) has won three in a row.

Burke slipped behind the defense and ran onto a long pass from Haris Medunjanin before beating goalkeeper Matt Turner for a one-on-one goal in the 53rd minute. Burke was originally flagged offside but the goal stood after video review. He has five goals in his last five starts and the Union has won each of his seven starts this season.

New England (7-10-8) is winless its last eight games, dating to a 3-2 win over D.C. United on June 30, and has lost six of its last seven.