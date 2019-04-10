Buffalo Bills sign defensive end Harold to 1-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed free-agent defensive end Eli Harold to a one-year contract.

Harold has four seasons of NFL experience and spent last year playing with the Detroit Lions, where he had four sacks in 13 games.

He spent his first three seasons with San Francisco after being selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2015 draft. Harold had five sacks and a forced fumble in 48 games, including 25 starts with San Francisco.

The 49ers traded Harold to the Lions in August.

Though he has traditionally been listed as a linebacker, the Bills list him as a defensive end.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL