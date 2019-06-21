Bucks prepare for free agency after dealing sole draft pick

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver poses for photographs with Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr. after the Milwaukee Bucks selected him as the 30th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. less NBA Commissioner Adam Silver poses for photographs with Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr. after the Milwaukee Bucks selected him as the 30th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, ... more Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Bucks prepare for free agency after dealing sole draft pick 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA draft came and went without the Milwaukee Bucks adding a player to its roster.

Milwaukee drafted Kevin Porter Jr. of Southern California with the 30th overall pick Thursday night, but that selection is expected to go to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks and Pistons agreed to a trade that will send Jon Leuer to Milwaukee in exchange for Tony Snell and the 30th pick. Cleveland then struck a deal with the Pistons for that pick.

The trades are not official until the new league year starts July 6.

Milwaukee, which lost to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals, now sets its sights on building a roster for next season.

All-Star forward Khris Middleton is expected to become an unrestricted free agent.

___

Keith Jenkins can be reached at https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports