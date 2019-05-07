Bruins put away Blue Jackets to advance to conference final

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tuukka Rask made 39 saves and recorded his sixth career playoff shutout as the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Monday night to clinch their second-round series and advance to the Eastern Conference final.

Rask was supported by great defensive play in front of the net in the Bruins' third straight victory for a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven series, which came despite being outshot 39-29 in Game 6.

Boston advances to face the Carolina Hurricanes, who swept the New York Islanders in four games. The Bruins advanced to the Eastern Conference final for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when they lost in the Stanley Cup finals.

David Krejci scored in the first period, and Marcus Johansson and David Backes had third-period goals for the Bruins, who gave up four power plays to the Blue Jackets but stonewalled Columbus on a number of chances.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had an outstanding postseason but allowed two quick goals in the third period that sealed another hard, tight-checking game and the series for Boston.

