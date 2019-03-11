Bruins-Penguins Sums

Boston 0 1 1—2 Pittsburgh 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 10 (Hornqvist, Simon), 1:33. 2, Pittsburgh, McCann 15 (Blueger), 13:54 (sh). Penalties_Boston bench, served by Cehlarik (too many men on the ice), 3:41; Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 9:01; Schultz, PIT, (delay of game), 13:07; Wagner, BOS, (tripping), 15:19; Malkin, PIT, (tripping), 16:12; McCann, PIT, (interference), 19:26.

Second Period_3, Boston, Krejci 19 (Marchand, Heinen), 4:32 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 34 (Pettersson, Crosby), 16:32 (pp). Penalties_Trotman, PIT, (slashing), 3:31; Bergeron, BOS, (delay of game), 6:43; Carlo, BOS, (tripping), 16:10.

Third Period_5, Boston, Moore 4 (Heinen, Coyle), 18:59. 6, Pittsburgh, McCann 16 (Guentzel), 19:39. Penalties_Trotman, PIT, (interference), 4:33.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-14-19_41. Pittsburgh 15-8-14_37.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 5; Pittsburgh 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 18-10-4 (36 shots-33 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 23-11-3 (41-39).

A_18,578 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.