Bruce Arians comes out of retirement to coach Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians is the latest coach entrusted to transform the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers into winners.

The 66-year-old came out of a one-year retirement Tuesday to fill the team's fifth coaching vacancy in a decade.

Arians replaces Dirk Koetter, who was dismissed Dec. 30 after leading the Bucs to 19 wins and no playoffs berths over the past three seasons.

Arians coached the Arizona Cardinals for five years, stepping down after the 2017 season with a 50-32-1 record that included one division title, two playoff berths, three seasons with double-digit wins and one NFC championship game appearance.

The Bucs, who've finished last in the NFC South seven of the past eight seasons, haven't made the playoffs since 2007 — the second-longest drought in the league. They haven't won a postseason game since their 2002 Super Bowl run under Jon Gruden.

Gruden was fired 10 years ago this month.

Arians is the latest in a line of successors that includes Raheem Morris, Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith and Koetter, who landed the job in 2016 primarily because ownership felt his offensive expertise would accelerate the growth of young quarterback Jameis Winston.

