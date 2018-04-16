Browns sign WR Josh Gordon as exclusive rights free agent

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will make $790,000 next season after signing with the club as an exclusive rights free agent.

Gordon returned to the Browns and played five games last season following an NFL suspension and a lengthy rehab stint. Gordon, 27, is expected to report for the team's offseason workout program Monday. He's eligible to be a restricted free agent in 2019.

Gordon has cost himself multi-million dollar contracts because of his addictions to drugs and alcohol. He led the league with 1,646 yards receiving in 2012 and was an All-Pro in 2013, but he's played just 10 games over the past four seasons.

The Browns are hoping Gordon can stay clean, contribute and pair with newly signed Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract Friday.

After being re-instated last season, Gordon caught 18 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown.



