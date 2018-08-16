Browns hosting former Cowboys star WR Dez Bryant

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dez Bryant has stopped in to meet the Browns.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver arrived at the team's headquarters on Thursday, and the free agent's visit could lead to Bryant signing with Cleveland. Bryant posted a photo on Twitter signing autographs at Cleveland's airport.

The 29-year-old was released by Dallas after eight seasons in April and has been waiting to latch on with another team. He turned down a three-year contract offer from Baltimore, which may still have interest in him.

The Browns have plenty of room under the salary cap to offer Bryant a multi-year deal. However, the team may opt to sign him to a short-term contract. The Browns also must decide if they're ready to take on a player who clashed with Cowboys coaches.

Several Cleveland players, including starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and receiver Jarvis Landry, have expressed they would love Bryant to join them.

