Brown, Cox lead Baylor over Oregon 72-67 into women's final

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket as Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15), defends during a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball semifinal tournament game Friday, April 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. less Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket as Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15), defends during a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball semifinal tournament game Friday, April 5, 2019, in Tampa, ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Brown, Cox lead Baylor over Oregon 72-67 into women's final 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kalani Brown scored 22 points and Lauren Cox added 21 as Baylor held off Final Four newcomer Oregon 72-67 Friday night to reach the women's championship game for the first time since 2012.

The Lady Bears (36-1) won their 28th straight game, exerting themselves defensively down the stretch. Chloe Jackson delivered a go-ahead layup with 39 seconds left and Brown and Cox finished out the victory with free throws for the overall top-seeded team.

Baylor will play the winner of the UConn-Notre Dame semifinal for the title on Sunday night.

All-American Sabrina Ionescu led Oregon (33-5) with 18 points, but didn't score in the fourth quarter. She missed a layup that would have given her team the lead in the final minute and the Ducks misfired on 11 of their last 12 shots.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/WomensNCAATournament and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25