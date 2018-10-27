Breneman, defense help Colgate beat Georgetown 38-0

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Grant Breneman ran for two touchdowns and the Colgate defense allowed just 36 total yards as the Raiders beat Georgetown 38-0 Saturday for their 12th win in a row.

Colgate (7-0, 4-0 Patriot League), which is allowing just 3.3 points per game, has shutouts in four of its last five games and has outscored its last six opponents 136-6.

Breneman was 6-of-12 passing for 69 yards with no interceptions and finished with 11 carries for 65 yards. James Holland added 92 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Georgetown's offense never crossed midfield, went three-and-out six times and turned the ball over twice on downs.

Breneman's 1-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 78-yard drive and opened the scoring early in the second quarter. He added another 1-yard score fewer than four minutes later and, after Chris Puzzi made a 22-yard field goal, Alec Wisniewski's 55-yard interception return for a touchdown made it 24-0 at halftime.

The Hoyas (4-5, 3-1) had their three-game win streak snapped.