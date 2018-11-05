Brees, Saints hand Rams first loss of the season, 45-35

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (34) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. less Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (34) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in ... more Photo: Butch Dill, AP

New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) and inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. less New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) and inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) in the first half of an NFL ... more Photo: Bill Feig, AP

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass to teammate Zach Line during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New Orleans. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) less New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass to teammate Zach Line during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New Orleans. (Scott Clause/The Daily ... more Photo: Scott Clause, AP

New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Photo: Butch Dill, AP

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps over Los Angeles Rams free safety Lamarcus Joyner (20) on a rushing play in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps over Los Angeles Rams free safety Lamarcus Joyner (20) on a rushing play in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Photo: Bill Feig, AP

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) crosses the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) crosses the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Photo: Bill Feig, AP

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown on an opening drive during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New Orleans. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) less New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown on an opening drive during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New Orleans. (Scott Clause/The Daily ... more Photo: Scott Clause, AP











Photo: Butch Dill, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Brees, Saints hand Rams first loss of the season, 45-35 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Thomas caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a cellphone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play, and the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season with a 45-35 win on Sunday.

Drew Brees passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans' seventh straight win, and Thomas finished with a club-record 211 yards receiving. But what happened after their last connection of the day really stole the show in a wild shootout between two of the NFL's best offenses.

Thomas' long TD came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes to go, when the Rams seemed to expect the Saints to run a play closer to the first-down marker. Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees' long throw virtually in stride and ran straight to the goal post, where he got out an old-school flip phone — reminiscent of Joe Horn's Sunday night TD celebration in 2003.