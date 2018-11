New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

Photo: Butch Dill, AP