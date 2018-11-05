  • Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (34) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Photo: Butch Dill, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (34) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. less
    Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (34) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in ... more
    Photo: Butch Dill, AP
Photo: Butch Dill, AP
Image 1 of / 7

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 7
Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (34) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. less
Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (34) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in ... more
Photo: Butch Dill, AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Thomas caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a cellphone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play, and the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season with a 45-35 win on Sunday.

Drew Brees passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans' seventh straight win, and Thomas finished with a club-record 211 yards receiving. But what happened after their last connection of the day really stole the show in a wild shootout between two of the NFL's best offenses.

Thomas' long TD came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes to go, when the Rams seemed to expect the Saints to run a play closer to the first-down marker. Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees' long throw virtually in stride and ran straight to the goal post, where he got out an old-school flip phone — reminiscent of Joe Horn's Sunday night TD celebration in 2003.