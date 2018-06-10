https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Braves-5-Dodgers-3-12981901.php
Braves 5, Dodgers 3
Published 12:34 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Muncy 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Corcino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|An.Sanc p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bourjos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edw.Prd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|012
|010
|100—5
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|100—3
E_Forsythe (7). DP_Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Swanson (14), Markakis (19), Flowers (3), Camargo (6), Puig (11), Pederson (12). 3B_Bourjos (1). HR_Muncy (11). SB_Swanson (3), F.Freeman (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Sanchez W,2-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Moylan H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter H,8
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Winkler H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vizcaino S,11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Wood L,1-5
|4
|2-3
|9
|4
|2
|0
|6
|Garcia
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Paredes
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Corcino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Minter.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:11. A_52,718 (56,000).
