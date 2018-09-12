https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Braves-2-Giants-1-13225010.php
Braves 2, Giants 1
|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hanson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|An.Sanc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|001—2
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000—1
E_Biddle (2). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, San Francisco 10. 2B_Albies (38), Inciarte (23), Longoria (23). S_Inciarte (4), Hanson (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Sanchez
|6
|6
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Winkler W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Venters S,3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Holland
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Moronta
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith L,2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Moronta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
WP_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:59. A_38,156 (41,915).
