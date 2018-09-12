Atlanta San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 Panik 2b 5 1 3 0
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 Hanson lf 3 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 2 1 Slater ph 1 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 2 1
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Clbrson 3b 3 1 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Incarte cf 3 0 2 0 Hundley c 3 0 2 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Blanco rf 3 0 0 0
An.Sanc p 2 0 0 0 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0
P.Tcker ph 0 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Flowers ph 1 0 1 1 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
L.Adams pr 0 0 0 0 C.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 31 1 7 1
Atlanta 000 001 001—2
San Francisco 001 000 000—1

E_Biddle (2). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, San Francisco 10. 2B_Albies (38), Inciarte (23), Longoria (23). S_Inciarte (4), Hanson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Sanchez 6 6 1 1 5 4
Biddle 1 1 0 0 1 1
Winkler W,3-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Venters S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Holland 6 5 1 1 1 7
Moronta 0 1 0 0 2 0
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith L,2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1

Moronta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

WP_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:59. A_38,156 (41,915).