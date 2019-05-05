Braun's 6th hit of night lifts Brewers past Mets 4-3 in 18

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun celebrates his game-winning, two-run single against the New York Mets during the 18th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun's career-high sixth hit, a two-run single with one out in the 18th inning, lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night in the longest game in Miller Park history.

Braun stood on first base with his hands raised above his head as Yasmani Grandal slid across home plate with the winning run, ending the game that lasted 5 hours and 22 minutes. A jubilant bunch of Brewers ran out to greet Braun, who was the only Milwaukee player to have multiple hits.

The Mets took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 18th on Jeff McNeil's run-scoring single off Taylor Williams (1-1), who was Milwaukee's eighth and final pitcher.

But the Brewers were far from done.

Eric Thames drew a leadoff walk from Chris Flexen (0-2), who then got Mike Moustakas to fly out to center. But Flexen, just recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, walked Grandal and Travis Shaw to load the bases for Braun. The Brewers' longest-tenured hit a sharp grounder past first baseman Pete Alonso and into right field, scoring the tying and winning runs.

Miller Park, which opened in 2001, had two previous 17-inning games: in 2003 and 2015. Both teams used eight pitchers and all of their position players in this one.

Alonso had tied the game in the ninth with a first-pitch, leadoff home run off Brewers reliever Junior Guerra.

