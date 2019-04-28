Bote homers twice as Cubs beat Diamondbacks 9-1

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Matt Koch, left, gestures toward Chicago Cubs' David Bote (not shown) as Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy (36) and home plate umpire Bill Welke, right, attempt to keep them separated after Bote was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) — David Bote homered twice and drove in five runs, leading Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs to a 9-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Anthony Rizzo also connected for the Cubs, who won for the fourth time in six games. Rizzo finished with three hits and scored three times.

Darvish (2-3) struck out eight in six innings in his best performance this season. The right-hander allowed two hits and walked four.

David Peralta's leadoff drive to center in the sixth accounted for Arizona's only run of the game.