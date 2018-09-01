Webb Simpson reacts after his eagle on the 18th hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Justin Rose lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the third hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Tiger Woods tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Webb Simpson places his ball on the 16th green during the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
Webb Simpson reacts after his eagle on the 18th hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Webb Simpson rolled in an eagle putt from 70 feet off the 18th green for an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the Dell Technologies Championship.
A gorgeous Saturday in New England allowed for low scoring at the TPC Boston. Tyrrell Hatton had eight birdies with his store-bought putter for a 63 and was one shot behind, along with Justin Rose (67).
Tiger Woods also got into the act. He shot a 66 to at least stay in the picture, though he was seven behind.
Simpson did most of his damage on the front nine and was playing a clean round when he opted to use his putter from left of the green on the par-5 closing hole. He hit it with the right pace on the right line and wound up with the lead at 11-under 131.