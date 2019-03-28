Booker scores 50 in back-to-back games but Suns lose again

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) gets a shot off and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Phoenix. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) gets a shot off and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Phoenix. Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Booker scores 50 in back-to-back games but Suns lose again 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker became the youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 50-point games, but his latest scoring binge was wasted once again by the last-place Phoenix Suns in a 124-121 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Thomas Bryant's layup and free throw with 2.8 seconds left put Washington ahead for good in a back-and-forth game. Bryant caught Bradley Beal's pass off a baseline drive and dropped in the winning bucket. Phoenix had one more chance to tie, but Troy Daniels missed a 3-pointer from the corner just before the final buzzer.

The 22-year-old Booker finished with 50 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns, with the worst record in the Western Conference at 17-59, dropped their fifth straight. Booker scored 59 points in a 125-92 loss Monday night at Utah.

It was the first time a Phoenix player reached 50 in back-to-back games. Tom Chambers had been the only member of the Suns to score even 40 in successive games.

Beal and Jabari Parker had 28 points apiece for the Wizards. Bryant added 18 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.