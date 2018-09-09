Boise State rolls past UConn in record-setting win, 62-7

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Brett Rypien threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and No. 20 Boise State set a school record for offensive yards in a 62-7 rout of UConn on Saturday night.

The Broncos (2-0) gained 818 yards, including 514 in the first half. The previous record was 742 yards on Oct. 15, 2011 against Colorado State in Boise State's first Mountain West game.

"I'm not going to downplay what our team did tonight," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. "That was a tremendous performance. I told our guys in the locker room congratulations on that — eight hundred yards of offense is not going to happen every single game. But for me, it's not as much about the numbers as it is how we played the game."

Rypien had his 16th career 300-yard passing game, tying Kellen Moore for most with the program.

UConn (0-2) struggled to move the ball against Boise State's first-team defense, mustering just 78 yards and four first downs in the first half. The Huskies finished with 193 yards of offense.

The Broncos scored on three plays of 50-plus yards, including two big ones by John Hightower. The junior transfer caught a 67-yard pass from Rypien and scored on a 55-yard run.

"We didn't seem to help ourselves by giving up all those big plays and starting off in such a hole," UConn coach Randy Edsall said. "We've got to continue to improve and get better."

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: The Huskies need to shore up their defense after giving up 600-plus yards in back-to-back games to start the season. Even more troubling is the fact that both performances were relatively balanced in yards yielded on the ground and through the air.

Boise State: The Broncos are hitting on all cylinders heading into their big matchup with Oklahoma State. If Boise State intends to make a run at the sole New Year's Six bowl game slot designated for a Group of 5 program, it's a must-win victory with heavyweight UCF also contending for that spot.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Boise State entered as the second highest-ranked program among the Group of 5 schools, one spot behind UCF. However, Boise State could leapfrog the Knights after registering a more impressive win against UConn.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies will attempt to stem their two-game skid when they return home Saturday to host Rhode Island.

Boise State: The Broncos will travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday for a much-anticipated matchup.

