Blue Jays hire Astros' Hudgens as bench coach

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Astros hitting coach Dave Hudgens as their bench coach under new manager Charlie Montoyo.

Toronto announced the hiring Wednesday.

The 61-year-old Hudgens spent the past four seasons with Houston, where he won a World Series championship in 2017. He was the hitting coach for the New York Mets (2011 to 2014) and the Oakland Athletics (1999, 2003 to 2005) before that.

DeMarlo Hale previously served as Toronto's bench coach from 2013-2018.

Hudgens began his coaching career in 1985 when he managed rookie-level Pocatello in the Pioneer League. He also managed within Oakland's system before joining Houston as a roving hitting instructor from 1989 to 1995.

Hudgens returned to Oakland for the next 10 seasons in a variety of roles, then joined the Cleveland Indians as the field coordinator from 2006 to 2010.

