Blue Jays 6, Astros 3
Published 11:45 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
|Toronto
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Sprnger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Hrnnd lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Solarte 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Urshela pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|M.Gnzal lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T.Kemp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Toronto
|200
|010
|120—6
|Houston
|101
|100
|000—3
LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 9. 2B_T.Hernandez (18), Smoak (20), Altuve (22). HR_Granderson 2 (9), Grichuk (9), Bregman (12). SB_Bregman (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Happ W,10-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Biagini H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Axford H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oh S,2-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Houston
|Verlander L,9-3
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Harris
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Peacock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Harris, Peacock, Oh.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:10. A_28,791 (41,168).
