Blue Jays 5, Yankees 3

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi N.Wlker dh 3 0 0 0 Pearce lf 3 1 0 0 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 0 1 0 Dnldson dh 3 1 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 3 2 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 4 1 1 1 Drury 3b 3 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 McKnney lf 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 2 1 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 Austin 1b 3 2 2 3 Maile c 3 0 1 1 Wade 2b 3 0 0 0 Ngoepe 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 32 5 9 4

New York 000 020 100—3 Toronto 101 001 02—5

E_Betances (1), Drury (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Stanton (2), Gregorius (2), Donaldson (1), Smoak (2). HR_Austin 2 (2), Solarte (1). SB_Pillar 3 (3), Maile (1). CS_Granderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Sabathia 5 5 2 1 2 4 Warren 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 Holder 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Betances L,0-1 2 3 2 2 1 4 Toronto Estrada 7 4 3 3 3 2 Tepera W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Osuna S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:37. A_37,692 (53,506).