https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Blue-Jays-5-Athletics-4-13784256.php
Blue Jays 5, Athletics 4
|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hanson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Grssman lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|R.Urena ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lureano cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|Toronto
|002
|001
|200—5
|Oakland
|000
|100
|030—4
E_Buchter (1), Morales (1), T.Hernandez (3). DP_Toronto 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Drury (4), D.Jansen (3), Semien (7). HR_Smoak (5). SB_Hanson (1), Galvis (2). SF_Tellez (1), M.Chapman (1). S_McKinney (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Sanchez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Hudson W,1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Biagini H,6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Giles S,7-8
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Anderson L,3-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buchter
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Soria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Sanchez (Laureano). WP_Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:19. A_16,015 (46,765).
View Comments