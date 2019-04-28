Blue Jays 5, Athletics 4, 11 innings,

Oakland Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 0 2 0 Sogard ss-2b 6 1 3 1 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0 Smoak dh 6 0 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 0 1 Grichuk cf 5 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 5 0 2 1 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 0 Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0 Hanson pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Canha 1b 3 0 0 0 McKnney lf 5 1 1 0 Morales 1b 2 1 1 0 Drury 2b-3b 5 1 2 3 Lureano cf 4 0 0 1 Brito rf 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 1 1 1 Galvis ph-ss 2 1 1 0 Maile c 2 0 0 0 T.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 4 6 4 Totals 45 5 11 5

Oakland 001 000 000 03—4 Toronto 100 000 000 04—5

E_McKinney (1), Pinder 2 (2). LOB_Oakland 12, Toronto 10. 2B_K.Davis (2), Phegley (5), Sogard (4), Tellez (3). HR_Sogard (3), Drury (4). CS_Pinder (1). SF_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bassitt 7 3 1 1 0 9 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 0 Soria 1 2 0 0 0 1 Treinen L,1-2 1 2-3 5 4 4 2 1 Toronto Thornton 5 2 1 1 5 7 Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 1 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pannone 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 2 Luciano W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Luciano (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:57. A_18,557 (53,506).