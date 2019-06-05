Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 Sogard 2b 4 1 3 0 Voit 1b 4 0 2 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 1 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 2 2 1 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 1 C.Frzer dh 3 1 1 2 Biggio rf 3 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Jo.Dvis cf 0 0 0 0 Maybin rf 2 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 3 0 0 0 Morales ph 0 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 2 T.Estrd pr-rf 0 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 31 4 8 4

New York 000 200 010—3 Toronto 000 040 00x—4

DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 11, Toronto 6. 2B_LeMahieu (12), G.Sanchez (3), A.Hicks (1), Sogard (7). HR_A.Hicks (2), C.Frazier (11), Grichuk (10), Galvis (9). SB_Biggio (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka L,3-5 6 6 4 4 2 2 Holder 1 2 0 0 0 1 Green 1 0 0 0 0 2 Toronto Richard 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 4 Pannone W,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Hudson H,5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Biagini H,7 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Giles S,11-12 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3

Pannone pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Tanaka (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:00. A_20,671 (53,506).