Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney lf-1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pillar pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez ph-dh-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|N.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Diaz pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.McGre c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Toronto
|001
|000
|020—3
|New York
|200
|000
|000—2
E_T.Hernandez (8). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Grichuk (28), R.McGuire (2). HR_McCutchen (19). SF_Gregorius (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Pannone W,3-1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Leiter Jr. H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles S,22-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Lynn
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Robertson H,18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Betances L,4-6 BS,3
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:50. A_41,758 (47,309).
