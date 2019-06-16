https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Blue-Jays-12-Astros-0-14001670.php
Blue Jays 12, Astros 0
|Toronto
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Stubbs lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Reddick rf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|White 1b-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Myfield ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|12
|Totals
|31
|0
|7
|0
|Toronto
|200
|027
|001—12
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—
|0
DP_Toronto 3. LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 10. 2B_Sogard (9), Biggio (2), Grichuk (11). 3B_Sogard (2). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7), Tellez (11), T.Hernandez 2 (6), Galvis (10). SF_Gurriel Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton W,2-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Biagini
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Peacock L,6-4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|C.Perez
|3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:02. A_42,174 (41,168).
