Blue Jays 10, Padres 1
|San Diego
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Hosmer dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|3
|4
|2
|France 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|A.Allen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Drury rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|1
|10
|1
|Totals
|40
|10
|17
|10
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|Toronto
|010
|240
|03x—10
DP_San Diego 1, Toronto 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 7. 2B_A.Allen (1), Sogard (6), Guerrero Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Myers (10), Smoak 2 (11), Gurriel Jr. (3), Biggio (1). SB_Margot (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Erlin L,0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wisler
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Perdomo
|3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Warren
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Stroman W,3-6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hudson
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Dan.Hudson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Warren.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:08. A_24,462 (53,506).
