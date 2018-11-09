Bills rule out QB Anderson from playing against Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has ruled out quarterback Derek Anderson from playing against the New York Jets this weekend, and continued leaving open the possibility of Josh Allen's return after missing three games with an injured throwing arm.

McDermott says Allen is progressing well from a sprained right elbow, but would practice on a limited basis Friday for the third consecutive day. The first-round draft pick was hurt in a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14, and began testing his arm in practice a week ago.

Anderson will miss his second game since sustaining a concussion in a 25-6 loss to New England on Oct. 29.

If Allen isn't deemed ready, turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman would likely start for a second straight week. Buffalo's only other option would be Matt Barkley, signed last week.

McDermott also ruled out starting tight end Charles Clay, who hurt his hamstring last weekend.

The Bills are 2-7 and have lost four straight.

Jets rookie starter Sam Darnold has already been ruled out with a strained right foot. Veteran backup Josh McCown will start against Buffalo.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL