Big Sandy OF Broch Holmes TSWA 2A player of the year

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Dallardsville Big Sandy outfielder Broch Holmes is the player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team.

The junior who hit 15 home runs and drove in 64 runs to lead the Wildcats to a state championship. He batted .469 with 20 stolen bases.

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Taylor Hunt, Slocum, sr.; Brandan Brown, Abbott, sr.; Jacob Schley, Fayetteville, sr.

Relief pitcher: Taylor Lomax, Slocum, sr.

Catcher: Trent Padron, Gorman, sr.

First baseman: Braxton Barnes, Borden County, sr.

Second baseman: Randy Guess, Slocum, soph.

Shortstop: Hunter Pope, Abbott, sr.

Third baseman: Alex Magers, D'Hanis, jr.

Outfielders: Joseph Byrnes, Slocum, sr.; Nolan Kaska, Abbott, sr.; Braden Rohde, Fayetteville, sr.

Designated hitter: Rhett Newton, Avalon, soph.

Player of the year: Hunt, Slocum

Coach of the year: Bryant Latham, Slocum

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Karson Valentine, Ira, soph.; Keagen Grantham, New Home, sr.; Alex Magers, D'Hanis, jr.;

Relief pitcher: Damon Gerik, Fayetteville, sr.

Catcher: Matthew Urbanovsky, Abbott, sr.

First baseman: Zack Stanfield, Trinidad, sr.

Second baseman: Ethan Martinez, New Home, sr.

Shortstop: Reed Bundy, New Home, sr.

Third baseman: Austin Sarraf, Slocum, jr.

Outfielders: Zayne Kennon, Dodd City, soph.; Trace Richey, Borden County, sr.; Dylan Martinez, New Home, jr.

Designated hitter: Trevor Tidball, Union Hill, soph.