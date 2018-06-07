Bernhard Langer looks to conquer vexing Iowa course









Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Scott McCarron hits off the first tee during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa. McCarron won the event in 2016 before falling one stroke short last year. He’s eighth on the money list, and he tied for third at the Senior PGA Championship in late May. less FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Scott McCarron hits off the first tee during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa. McCarron won the ... more Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 2 of 3 FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Senior PGA Championship defending champion Bernhard Langer smiles while talking to officials during media day for the 2018 golf tournament at Harbor Shores Golf Course in Benton Harbor, Mich. Langer enters this weekend’s Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club in Des Moines with 37 career victories in the series. But the German has notched just two top-10s in five tries in Iowa, including a frustrating fourth-place finish in 2017. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Senior PGA Championship defending champion Bernhard Langer smiles while talking to officials during media day for the 2018 golf tournament at Harbor Shores Golf Course ... more Photo: DON CAMPBELL, AP Image 3 of 3 FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Brandt Jobe holds the trophy after winning the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa. Jobe went on a strong run after winning in Iowa a year ago, but he was sluggish to start 2018. Jobe has since bounced back, finishing in the top 10 in two of his last three events. less FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Brandt Jobe holds the trophy after winning the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa. Jobe went on a strong run after ... more Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Bernhard Langer looks to conquer vexing Iowa course 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bernhard Langer is once again tearing up the PGA Tour Champions circuit, ranking second on the money list through 11 events.

If Langer can finally break through at one of the rare courses that has repeatedly vexed him, he might leave Iowa in first place.

Langer enters this weekend's Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club in Des Moines with 37 career victories in the senior series. But the German has notched just two top-10s in five tries in Iowa, including a frustrating fourth-place finish in 2017.

The three-round senior golf tournament tees off on Friday.