ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre and the Texas Rangers went deep against the A's.

Beltre hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the eighth, and the Rangers scored all of their runs on a season-high five long balls in a 7-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

"I think our offense is capable to do this more often," Beltre said.

Beltre made it 5-4 when he connected off reliever Lou Trivino (3-1), who then walked Jurickson Profar before Joey Gallo pulled a two-run shot into the right-field seats. It was Gallo's 16th homer, and Profar had hit his fourth earlier in the game.

After missing 28 games during two stints on the disabled list because of a left hamstring strain, and playing only his fourth game since being activated again, it was only Beltre's second homer this season. His first at home was his 3,083th career hit, the most among active players.

"It's tremendous for Adrian to get on the board with a home run there late when we needed something big to kind of pick us up in that situation," manager Jeff Banister said.

Chris Martin (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first big league victory, and Keone Kela struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 14th save — the most in the majors without a blown chance.

Shin-Soo Choo stretched his majors-best on-base streak to 21 games with a leadoff walk in the first. His game-tying two-run homer in the seventh, right after Delino DeShields had a bunt single to end an 0-for-21 stretch, gave Choo a 12-game hitting streak to match Colorado's Charlie Blackmon for the longest active in the big leagues.

Robinson Chirinos, on his 34th birthday, and Profar also homered for Texas

"This ballpark is a little bit conducive to it, especially when it's playing like it is tonight with the wind blowing," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "You've got to keep the ball down. Some of their best hitters got some big hits for them."

Khris Davis had an RBI double and scored on Matt Olson's single in the first for Oakland. Davis hit a solo homer, his 14th, in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Olson's second RBI single of the game made it 4-2 in the seventh, when the A's left the bases loaded.

DeShields had a highlight play in center field in the second when he ran a long way and made a leaping catch to take extra bases away from Stephen Piscotty. DeShields slammed into the wall after making the catch, knocking his cap off his head. ... The Rangers hit five homers at home for the first time Aug. 31, 2016, against Seattle.

A's lefty starter Sean Manaea, who threw a no-hitter in April but was 1-4 with a 7.18 ERA in his six May starts, allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

"Thought I threw pretty well and overall I felt good," Manaea said. "If you can get through those games like that, it can do a lot of things. Just take away the positives and build off that."

Rangers left-hander Matt Moore, still without a win in his six home starts, gave up three runs over six innings.

Athletics: RHP Liam Hendricks (strained right groin) was activated from the 10-day DL, and RHP Daniel Gossett (right elbow strain) went on the DL after an MRI on Monday. ... OF Boog Powell, who has missed 52 games because of a strained right knee, has been in extended spring training. He could start working out with the A's this weekend, and then go on a rehab assignment.

Rangers: SS Elvis Andrus, who has missed 49 games with a broken right elbow and is eligible to come off the 60-day DL next Monday, took groundballs and made throws to first base. He is scheduled to take batting practice on the field soon. "He's progressing nicely, moving forward," Banister said. "Starting to see a little positive excitement that we can see a little light."

Bartolo Colon (2-3), the 45-year-old Rangers right-hander, makes his fourth attempt at getting his 243rd career victory to match Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for the most by a player born in the Dominican Republic. Colon spent two seasons with Oakland, going 18-6 for the A's in 2013. Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden (6-4) was 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA in six May starts.

