Bellew stops Haye in 5th round in all-British grudge rematch
Published 6:07 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Tony Bellew might have sent David Haye into retirement after stopping the former world heavyweight champion in the fifth round in a rematch in London on Saturday.
Bellew, a cruiserweight, knocked down Haye three times when the referee brought a stop to the fight, repeating Bellew's win over the same fighter in March 2017.
Haye appeared to be struggling with a right ankle injury, the latest problem to afflict the 37-year-old boxer who said he would retire if he didn't beat Bellew comfortably.
