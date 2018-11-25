Belgium hopes to hold on for World Cup of Golf win

Tyrrell Hatton of England, bottom right, plays out a fairway bunker on the first hole during the second round of the World Cup of Golf tournament at the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Hatton and his partner, Ian Poulter, are playing South Korea's Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim. less Tyrrell Hatton of England, bottom right, plays out a fairway bunker on the first hole during the second round of the World Cup of Golf tournament at the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, ... more Photo: Dennis Passa, AP Photo: Dennis Passa, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Belgium hopes to hold on for World Cup of Golf win 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry have positioned Belgium as strong favorites for their first World Cup of Golf victory.

Pieters and Detry take a five-stroke lead into the final round at Metropolitan on Sunday which will be played in the foursomes (alternate shot) format.

It will also be played under cloudy skies and periods of drizzle, as has most of the 72-hole tournament. The weather was at its worst on Friday, when driving rain and cold temperatures had some golfers saying they had never played in more difficult conditions.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer, who won last week's Australian Open, and his partner Roberto Diaz, are one of the teams tied for second. The others are Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore of Italy and South Korea's Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim.

Three teams were tied for fifth — Sweden, Australia and England, six strokes behind Belgium.

Americans Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley were 14 strokes off the lead to start the round. They were one of the early starters and were 1-under after five holes.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports