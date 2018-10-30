Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil new artifacts

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame has acquired another group of artifacts from the postseason.

Among the items to go on display are a bat used by World Series MVP Steve Pearce in Game 4, a jersey worn by David Price in Game 5, game-worn glasses used by Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly during the postseason, a cap and spikes worn by Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throughout the World Series, the ball-strike indicator used by home plate umpire Ted Barrett during Game 3 — the longest game in World Series history — and a hoodie worn by Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The artifacts will be unveiled publicly in the Hall of Fame's Bullpen Theater on Tuesday afternoon.