Balanced Pepperdine beats Loyola Marymount in WCC opener

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Eric Cooper Jr. and Jade' Smith scored 15 points apiece to lead a balanced attack and Pepperdine beat Loyola Marymount 77-62 in a West Coast Conference opener on Thursday night.

The Lions (12-3) came in with the most nonconference victories in program history, but they shot 38 percent from the field and made only 4 of 18 3-pointers on Thursday.

Colbey Ross scored 14 points, Kameron Edwards 13 and Darnell Dunn 11 for Pepperdine (8-7). Smith and Edwards collected eight rebounds apiece.

Eli Scott led LMU with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Pepperdine led the entire first half and 31-27 at the break. After LMU took a 36-34 lead near the 17-minute mark, the Waves took control with a 15-2 run over the next seven minutes. Pepperdine led by at least nine points over the final 10 minutes.

It was the 399th career victory for Lorenzo Romar, who is in his second stint as head coach at Pepperdine.