Atlanta's Fried leaves start vs. Dodgers after getting hit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atlanta's Max Fried has left his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting hit by a comebacker from Alex Verdugo.

Fried was struck in his left hand with no outs in the second inning Tuesday night. A trainer came out to massage his hand before he was replaced by Josh Tomlin.

Fried and the Braves trailed 3-0 when the pitcher from nearby Santa Monica departed his first career start at Dodger Stadium. He gave up a solo homer to Justin Turner and a two-run single to Max Muncy in the first.

Fried entered the game with a 2.11 ERA, fifth-lowest in the NL and second-best by a left-hander in the majors.

___

