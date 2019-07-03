https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-8-Twins-6-14068567.php
Athletics 8, Twins 6
|Minnesota
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gnzalez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lureano cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Grssman lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J.Cstro c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Hrrmann c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|8
|Minnesota
|021
|011
|100—6
|Oakland
|002
|410
|10x—8
E_Sano (6). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Kepler (20), Arraez (4), J.Castro (7), Laureano (18), Barreto (1). HR_Sano (13), J.Castro 2 (10), M.Olson (17), Canha (12), Herrmann (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi L,10-4
|3
|4
|6
|5
|3
|2
|A.Mejia
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Magill
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Mengden W,3-1
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Petit H,12
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Soria H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hendriks S,3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odorizzi pitched to 4 batters in the 4th
Magill pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:20. A_13,926 (46,765).
