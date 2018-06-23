Athletics 7, White Sox 6

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Du.Fwlr cf 3 0 2 1 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 1 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 5 1 1 0 Lowrie 3b 5 0 1 2 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 5 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 2 1 1 K.Smith c 4 1 1 1 Pscotty rf 3 2 2 2 Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 0 Joyce lf 1 1 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 2 2 3 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Engel cf 2 0 1 0 Martini ph-lf 1 0 1 1 Palka ph 1 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 1 0 0 L.Grcia cf 0 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 4 1 1 0 Tilson lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 7 9 7 Totals 36 6 8 6

Oakland 020 031 010—7 Chicago 500 001 000—6

E_Ti.Anderson (12), Treinen (1), Semien (16). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Lowrie (21), Piscotty (16), K.Smith (2), Y.Sanchez (13), Engel (7). HR_Olson (17), Piscotty (6), Ti.Anderson (13). SB_Du.Fowler (5), Semien (6), Moncada (8), Ti.Anderson (15), Engel (10). SF_Du.Fowler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Mengden 2 4 5 5 1 1 Pagan 2 2 0 0 0 3 Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 0 Casilla H,1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Trivino W,5-1 BS,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Petit H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Treinen S,17-19 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Chicago Covey 4 2 4 4 4 1 Volstad 1 3 2 2 1 0 Fry 2 1 0 0 0 2 Minaya L,0-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 Santiago 1 1 0 0 1 0

Covey pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Volstad pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Mengden (Moncada), by Casilla (Engel).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:28. A_20,457 (40,615).