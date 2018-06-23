https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-7-White-Sox-6-13020540.php
Athletics 7, White Sox 6
Published 5:51 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Du.Fwlr cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|K.Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joyce lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Martini ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Palka ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tilson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|Oakland
|020
|031
|010—7
|Chicago
|500
|001
|000—6
E_Ti.Anderson (12), Treinen (1), Semien (16). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Lowrie (21), Piscotty (16), K.Smith (2), Y.Sanchez (13), Engel (7). HR_Olson (17), Piscotty (6), Ti.Anderson (13). SB_Du.Fowler (5), Semien (6), Moncada (8), Ti.Anderson (15), Engel (10). SF_Du.Fowler (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Mengden
|2
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Pagan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hatcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla H,1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Trivino W,5-1 BS,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Petit H,8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,17-19
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Covey
|4
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Volstad
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Fry
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minaya L,0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Santiago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Covey pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
Volstad pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Mengden (Moncada), by Casilla (Engel).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:28. A_20,457 (40,615).
View Comments