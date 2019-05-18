https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-7-Tigers-2-13855367.php
Athletics 7, Tigers 2
|Oakland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ro.Rdri 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Joh.Hck c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|6
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Oakland
|000
|123
|010—7
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001—2
E_J.Jones (2). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Piscotty (9), Mi.Cabrera 2 (8), J.Harrison (6). HR_Pinder (4), Canha (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas W,5-2
|8
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Trivino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Norris L,2-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Farmer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Montas (Lugo). WP_Norris.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:28. A_18,746 (41,297).
