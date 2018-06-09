Athletics 7, Royals 2

Kansas City Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld dh 4 1 1 0 Du.Fwlr cf 4 1 2 1 A.Escbr ss 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 2 K.Davis dh 4 2 2 2 S.Perez c 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 1 0 A.Almnt rf 2 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 2 3 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 3 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 0 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 1 0 Lucroy c 4 0 2 3 Orlando cf 3 0 0 0 Martini lf 4 0 0 0 Goins 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 35 7 11 6

Kansas City 000 000 020—2 Oakland 101 202 01x—7

E_Semien (10), A.Escobar (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Oakland 5. 2B_S.Perez (8), Lucroy (12). 3B_Semien (1). HR_Moustakas (13), Du.Fowler (4), K.Davis 2 (17).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Junis L,5-6 5 1-3 10 6 6 1 5 Flynn 2 1 1 0 0 1 Adam 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Oakland Montas W,3-0 7 2-3 6 2 2 1 5 Pagan 0 1 0 0 1 0 Trivino S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Pagan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Montas.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:32. A_10,132 (46,765).