Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Fwler cf 5 0 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 0 0
Barreto lf 5 0 1 0 T.Lopes 2b 2 0 1 0
C.Pnder 2b 4 2 1 2 Santana lf 3 1 1 1
M.Canha 1b 2 2 1 2 D.Moore lf 2 0 1 0
Phegley c 4 1 2 0 J.Bruce rf 2 0 0 0
S.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0 K.Lewis rf 2 0 1 0
S.Neuse 3b 5 1 2 1 Encrncn dh 3 0 0 0
Pnnngtn ss 4 0 2 2 DeCarlo ph 1 0 0 0
Merrell ss 1 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 1 1 0
Cmpbell rf 2 0 1 0 Sh.Long 3b 1 0 1 0
Dchmann ph 1 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 1 0
J.Hnnah dh 4 1 0 0 R.Healy 1b 2 0 0 0
Crwford ss 2 1 1 0
K.Ngron ss 1 0 0 0
Freitas c 2 0 1 0
Au.Nola c 2 0 1 0
B.Bshop cf 3 1 1 3
Ti.Polo cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 37 4 11 4
Oakland 022 200 100—7
Seattle 001 300 000—4

DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 11, Seattle 8. 2B_Phegley (1), Neuse (1), Lewis (1). 3B_Neuse (1). HR_Pinder (1), Canha (1), Santana (4), Bishop (1). CS_Long (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Anderson W, 1-0 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2
Buchter BS, 0-0 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Bassitt H, 1 3 3 0 0 0 4
Dull H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Triggs S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Seattle
LeBlanc L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 5 5 2 4
Leyer 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brennan BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bradford 1 2 1 1 1 1
Danish 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3
Northcraft 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Anderson (Bruce).

WP_Danish.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:00. A_5,226