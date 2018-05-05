https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-6-Orioles-4-12889989.php
Athletics 6, Orioles 4
Published 1:47 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
|Baltimore
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mancini lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Mchdo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vlencia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Sisco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Baltimore
|100
|003
|000—4
|Oakland
|400
|001
|01x—6
E_M.Machado (5), Peterson (1), Joseph (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Trumbo (1), Joseph (3), M.Olson (5), Lucroy 2 (9). HR_A.Jones (5), K.Davis (8), M.Olson (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Brach L,0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|O'Day
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bleier
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Mengden
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Petit BS,1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Trivino W,2-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dull H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Treinen S,4-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:21. A_12,723 (46,765).
