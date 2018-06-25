Athletics 5, Tigers 4

Oakland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Du.Fwlr cf 5 0 2 0 Martin cf 5 1 2 0 Joyce lf 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 3b 5 1 0 0 Lowrie 3b 5 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 2 2 3 K.Davis dh 4 1 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 5 2 3 1 Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 2 1 Semien ss 3 0 0 1 J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 1 3 1 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 4 0 2 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 2 0 D.Mchdo 2b 2 0 0 0 Cndlrio ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 37 4 10 4

Oakland 000 000 131—5 Detroit 000 100 300—4

E_E.Jackson (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 8. 2B_Du.Fowler (2), Piscotty (18), Barreto (2), Martin (15), Castellanos (24), Joh.Hicks (9). HR_Lowrie (12), Piscotty (7), Castellanos (10). CS_Du.Fowler (3). SF_Semien (5). S_Joh.Hicks (1), D.Machado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Jackson 6 6 1 1 0 7 Petit 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Buchter 0 1 1 1 0 0 Trivino W,6-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Treinen S,18-20 1 1 0 0 0 1 Detroit Zimmermann 5 4 0 0 1 3 Wilson H,8 1 1 0 0 0 0 Coleman BS,2 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 Jimenez 1 3 3 3 1 0 Greene L,2-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Jimenez (Davis). WP_Trivino 2.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:17. A_19,127 (41,297).