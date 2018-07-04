San Diego Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Du.Fwlr cf 2 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Canha ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Myers dh 2 0 0 0 Joyce lf 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Vllneva 3b 4 1 2 2 Lowrie 2b 2 1 0 0
Pirela 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 2 1
Asuaje ph 1 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 2 1 0 0
Ellis c 3 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 3 3
Spngnbr ph 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 0 2 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Jnkwski lf 4 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 1 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 28 4 6 4
San Diego 020 000 000—2
Oakland 011 000 02x—4

DP_San Diego 2, Oakland 2. LOB_San Diego 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Galvis (15), K.Davis (16), Piscotty 3 (22). HR_Villanueva (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Perdomo 5 2-3 4 2 2 4 3
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo L,1-2 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Stammen 1 2 1 1 1 0
Oakland
Manaea 7 4 2 2 2 1
Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino W,7-1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Treinen S,22-24 1 2 0 0 0 2

Jo.Castillo pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Perdomo (Chapman). WP_Perdomo.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:33. A_14,408 (46,765).